Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 277,989 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 277,989 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $62,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 398.6% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $66.74. 303,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,226. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $510,437.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,725,351. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

