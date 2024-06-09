S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 112,479 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,479 shares during the period. Asure Software accounts for about 4.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 3.93% of Asure Software worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter valued at $3,713,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 30.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 629,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 148,107 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Asure Software Trading Up 0.8 %

ASUR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.69. 86,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,947. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

