Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.9% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 157.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 87.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 16.7% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 377.8% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 43,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.85. 6,883,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

