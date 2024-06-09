Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires New Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock remained flat at $116.85 on Friday. 224,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

