Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,213,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

