Scholtz & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,455 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $69.31. 13,932,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,451,894. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

