Scholtz & Company LLC Invests $2.80 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. DexCom makes up about 1.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

