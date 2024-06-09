Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 128 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 3.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in AutoZone by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $36.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,800.70. The company had a trading volume of 110,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,479. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,304.44 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,929.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2,836.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

