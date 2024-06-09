Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 3,722 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,688,000 after purchasing an additional 552,492 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,915,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 553,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 352,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $845.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $760.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $512.50 and a 12 month high of $850.38. The stock has a market cap of $375.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

