Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. 1,137,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,310. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

