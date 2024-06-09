Scout Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,702,000. Arista Networks makes up 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,051,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after purchasing an additional 611,312 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $296.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,588. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.32 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.30 and a 200 day moving average of $267.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.