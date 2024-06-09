Scout Investments Inc. Buys 1,571 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.00. 1,674,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,570. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.