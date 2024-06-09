Scout Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 228,175 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 166,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $39.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHEF

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.