Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,597,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,744,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 363,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $42,103,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,008,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,904,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 363,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $42,103,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,008,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,904,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $8,490,801.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,140,363 shares of company stock worth $567,496,872. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.