Scout Investments Inc. Has $20.65 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,917 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.63. 235,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,164. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.17 and a 12 month high of $344.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.