Scout Investments Inc. Invests $40.81 Million in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,808,000. Viper Energy comprises 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Viper Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $24,448,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,753,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,038,000 after buying an additional 620,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Viper Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 369,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 443,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

