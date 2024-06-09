Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 2,070 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ICU Medical worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 89.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,886,000 after acquiring an additional 532,483 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,796,000 after purchasing an additional 377,532 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,272,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,223,000 after buying an additional 66,221 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $196,975.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,753 shares in the company, valued at $33,116,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,498 shares of company stock worth $2,633,440. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Up 3.5 %

ICU Medical stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 270,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,531. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $196.57. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.