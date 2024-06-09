Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,518 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of RB Global worth $28,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth $438,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth $2,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.69. 591,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 5,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $380,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,549.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,230 shares of company stock worth $2,429,632 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

