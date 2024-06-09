Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,855 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.58% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 25,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $194,510.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 25,294 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $194,510.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,526.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 33,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,810 shares of company stock worth $460,390. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. 230,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,051. The company has a market capitalization of $402.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.