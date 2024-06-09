Scout Investments Inc. Sells 897 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MODV. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,427,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MODV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.07. 168,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $684.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ModivCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ModivCare

ModivCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.