Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376,810 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $19,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.57. 803,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

