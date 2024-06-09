Sea Cliff Partners Management LP Purchases New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155,000. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up 6.3% of Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 3.8 %

PLAY traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,763. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

