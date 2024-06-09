Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Sealed Air worth $41,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 4.1% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $38.68 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

