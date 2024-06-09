Security National Bank Acquires 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $768.69. The stock had a trading volume of 468,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,611. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $780.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $789.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.