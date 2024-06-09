Security National Bank Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 426 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TJX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. 8,043,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,153,484. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.