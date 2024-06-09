Security National Bank Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Security National Bank cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.40. 2,626,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,730. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.29. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.