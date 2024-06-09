Security National Bank Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Security National Bank increased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil makes up 1.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,554,000 after buying an additional 442,579 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 837,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 316,960 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $12,988,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after buying an additional 207,547 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $39.67. 1,109,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,139. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

