Security National Bank Invests $30,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,105,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,118,000 after buying an additional 122,507 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $221,817,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.52. 1,308,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average is $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.