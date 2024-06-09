Security National Bank Purchases New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,484. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.