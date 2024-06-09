Security National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Security National Bank cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

