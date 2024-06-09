Security National Bank Sells 4,246 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,455,000 after acquiring an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 154,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 120,898 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

