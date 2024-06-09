Security National Bank Takes $159,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.53. 2,113,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

