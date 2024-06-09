Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.06 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 956% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 896.9% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $11.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,622.61 or 1.00015368 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00096155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021624 USD and is up 955.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.