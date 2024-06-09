Sei Investments Co. Acquires 237,922 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,922 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of CBRE Group worth $122,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $2,040,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 176.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.63. 1,694,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

