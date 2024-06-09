Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,088 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $78,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 282.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. 7,099,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824,416. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

