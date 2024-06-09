Sei Investments Co. Has $83.53 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,723 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $83,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,889,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.88. 3,511,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

