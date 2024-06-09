Sei Investments Co. Has $90.38 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $90,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $978.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,035.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,027.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

