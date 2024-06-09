Sei Investments Co. Has $93.42 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.56% of Hologic worth $93,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Hologic by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. 1,186,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

