Sei Investments Co. Purchases 317,389 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $103,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $108,176,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 266,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 460.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 217,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 30.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 769,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 178,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.2 %

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. 526,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,795. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

