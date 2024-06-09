Sei Investments Co. Sells 103,306 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,306 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $76,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB remained flat at $39.02 during trading hours on Friday. 8,218,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,503. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

