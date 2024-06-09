Sei Investments Co. Sells 98,801 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,801 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $87,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,838,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,367,000 after buying an additional 1,343,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,583,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 286,254 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after acquiring an additional 631,270 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE FMX traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.35. The company had a trading volume of 728,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,530. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $99.24 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $1.115 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

