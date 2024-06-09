Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.90.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Semtech has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $46.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 215.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 647,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 613,274 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 5,613.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 419,415 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

