Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires 1,700 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 141.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.67. 962,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $538.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.