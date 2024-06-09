Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,301,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,651,794. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

