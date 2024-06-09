Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases 4,960 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 467,961 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

