Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Sells £896.13 in Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Auld sold 29,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £896.13 ($1,148.15).
Serinus Energy Stock Performance
LON:SENX opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday. Serinus Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
