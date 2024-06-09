Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 80,225 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,225 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,665,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

