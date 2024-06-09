Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. Nordstrom makes up approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Nordstrom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Nordstrom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.50. 2,876,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,998. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

