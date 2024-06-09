Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 25.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,166.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $62,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 614.33 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.