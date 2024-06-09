Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 41,051 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 41,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 11,419.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 698,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

